Permission sought to extend lifespan of solar farm in Glenamaddy
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought to extend the operational lifespan of a solar farm in Glenamaddy.
The development at Shannagh Beg was first granted permission in 2018, with allowance for a lifespan of 25 years.
But EEPV13 Limited is now seeking to have that extended to 40 years.
County planners will make a decision in October.
