Permission sought to extend lifespan of solar farm in Glenamaddy

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought to extend the operational lifespan of a solar farm in Glenamaddy.

The development at Shannagh Beg was first granted permission in 2018, with allowance for a lifespan of 25 years.

But EEPV13 Limited is now seeking to have that extended to 40 years.

County planners will make a decision in October.

