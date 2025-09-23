Permission refused for service station off N83 at Knockdoe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans for a significant service station development off the N83 at Knockdoe have been refused permission.

The project led by Castlegar Developments Ltd would’ve been on the left side of the N83 heading towards Tuam.

This would be a multi-million euro investment with a retail shop, a food court, drive-thru, and outdoor terraced seating.

The entrance would be just before Knockdoe Junction, close to the old Newell’s filling station and shop.

Other aspects of the plan include parking for 80 cars and a new pedestrian and cycle route through the site to connect to the local bus stop.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland had lodged a submission, warning the plans as presented were at odds with policy on national roads.

And now, county planners have ultimately ruled against the proposal on a number of grounds.

They include not only traffic concerns, but the scale and design of the development being out of character with the area.

The developer can take an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála, but that long-winded process seems less likely at this point than a redesign of the plans.