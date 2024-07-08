Permission refused for plans to demolish derelict pub in Caltra and replace with housing
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
County planners have refused permission for plans to knock a derelict pub and shop in Caltra and replace them with housing.
Padraig & Margaret Killilea had sought to knock the two story building on the R358, and replace it with 3 terraced homes.
The plans were refused, largely due to concerns planners had about wastewater treatment and effluent disposal.
They also found that a negative impact on nearby European Sites couldn’t be excluded due to lack of connection to a public sewer network.
