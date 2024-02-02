Permission refused for new housing estate in Ballygar

Plans for a new housing estate in Ballygar have been turned down by planners at Galway County Council.

The plans led by Claire and Kevin Tierney would see 16 two storey homes built at a site on the south-west edge of the village.





But county planners have refused permission, on five grounds.

They include wastewater capacity and traffic safety issues, lack of archaeological impact assessment, and the development failing to integrate with the surrounding area.

