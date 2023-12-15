  • Services

Permission refused for new “air dome” at Galway Lawn Tennis Club

Published:

Permission refused for new “air dome” at Galway Lawn Tennis Club
City planners have refused permission for a new “air dome” at Galway Lawn Tennis Club in Salthill.

The plans called for the replacement of an existing air-dome at Threadneedle Road.


It would have covered six tennis courts with a maximum height of 10.6 metres, and would have been erected for year-round use.

But the plans have now been rejected, with planners deeming it would be substantially visually obstrusive and out of character with the area.

