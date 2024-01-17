Permission refused for major expansion to city centre hotel
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Planning permission has been refused for a major 91 bed expansion to a city centre hotel.
The Victoria Hotel, located off Eyre Square, had sought permission to demolish an existing warehouse, restaurant and various other buildings to accommodate the plans.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The project could be described as transformative.
The extension would not only add 91 bedrooms, but would be up to 9 stories high, complete with a bar and terrace at 8th floor level.
There were some local objections.
One from An Taisce argued the city centre is being “hollowed out” by hotels, hostels, restaurants, bars and cafes.
It argued Galway City is failing to reach growth projections by a wide margin due to lack of housing, and that should be the priority rather than more hotel beds.
CIE also lodged an objection, as it understood the plans would require access to lands around Ceannt Station in its ownership.
City planners have now rejected the plans led by Byrne Hotel Management Ltd.
Among their reasons were potential traffic issues, potential impact on Lough Corrib SAC, and reliance on adjoining property owners despite no agreement having been reached.
The post Permission refused for major expansion to city centre hotel appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Settlement of 220 thousand euro for Tuam boy left with battery in his throat for 9 days
A settlement of 220 thousand euro has been reached for a Tuam boy left with battery in his throat...
Tuam Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag reverses decision to step away from politics
Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag has reversed her decision to step away from politics She has announ...
Ahascragh native world renowned fashion designer honoured by President Higgins
Ahascragh native world renowned hat designer Philip Treacy has been honoured by President Higgins...
Strong Galway involvement in new board of Western Development Commission
A new board has been appointed for the Western Development Commission, with a strong Galway invol...
Calls for emergency funding for gritting in Galway City council estates
A call is being made to allocate emergency funding to carry out gritting in council estates acros...
ATU Galway joins international alliance to combat plastic pollution
ATU Galway has joined an international alliance to combat plastic pollution in the Atlantic Ocean...
Woman in her eighties dies in three-car collision at N17 at Milltown
A woman in her eighties has died in today’s three-car collision on the N17 at Milltown. Ga...
Department says Ballybane centre not earmarked for Ukrainian refugees or asylum seekers
The Department of Integration says a commercial unit in Ballybane is not earmarked for Ukrainian ...
String of house burglaries in Kiltullagh, Ballymacward and Dunmore areas in two-day period
Gardaí are investigating a string of house burglaries in the Kiltullagh, Ballymacward and Dunmore...