Permission refused for major expansion to city centre hotel

Planning permission has been refused for a major 91 bed expansion to a city centre hotel.

The Victoria Hotel, located off Eyre Square, had sought permission to demolish an existing warehouse, restaurant and various other buildings to accommodate the plans.





The project could be described as transformative.

The extension would not only add 91 bedrooms, but would be up to 9 stories high, complete with a bar and terrace at 8th floor level.

There were some local objections.

One from An Taisce argued the city centre is being “hollowed out” by hotels, hostels, restaurants, bars and cafes.

It argued Galway City is failing to reach growth projections by a wide margin due to lack of housing, and that should be the priority rather than more hotel beds.

CIE also lodged an objection, as it understood the plans would require access to lands around Ceannt Station in its ownership.

City planners have now rejected the plans led by Byrne Hotel Management Ltd.

Among their reasons were potential traffic issues, potential impact on Lough Corrib SAC, and reliance on adjoining property owners despite no agreement having been reached.

