Permission refused for high-speed internet equipment on Inis Oirr

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

National Broadband Ireland has been refused permission for equipment on Inis Oirr.

It had hoped to build a 12 metre wooden pole with receiver dish, with associated structures, to accommodate a new high-speed fibre network.

The development is planned for a brownfield site to the west and rear of Aras Eanna Arts Centre.

NBI says this project is necessary to transport broadband data from the new high-speed fiber network on the island to the mainland.

It’s part of the national rollout of high-speed connections to all parts of the country that aren’t commercially viable for private operators.

But some local residents are less than keen – with many objections focused on the impact it would have on the scenic landscape of the island.

One notes it’s taller than any other structure on the island and would completely dominate the area.

County planners have now refused permission – because it’s too close to residential properties

