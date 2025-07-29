Permission overturned for expansion of popular west end pub

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Planning permission for an expansion of a popular pub in the city’s west end has been overturned.

Earlier this year, city planners gave the green light for the Blue Note to create a new “Quiet Lounge” in a vacant commercial premises beside the pub gate.

A local resident had raised objections, over the noise impact on overheard apartments and took an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

It’s now refused permission – because it wasn’t satisfied that residents wouldn’t be seriously affected by the noise.

