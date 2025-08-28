Permission granted for safety works near Bushypark on N59

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Permission has been granted for safety works on the N59 at Gortacleva and Kentfield, Bushypark.

The go-ahead from An Coimisiún Pleanála comes after funding of €270,000 was announced for the project by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The works will make way for a new improved junction layout, which will include a footpath, signage, fencing and other realignment works.

It’s expected the County Council will begin preparing tender documents and appointing a contractor over the coming months

Senator Seán Kyne says the junction is a dangerous section on a very busy road