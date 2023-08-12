Permission granted for new playschool in Clifden

County planners have granted permission for a new playschool in Clifden.

The playschool would be located within the grounds of Scoil Mhuire National School, on the north side of the town.

Previously, county planners had rejected plans led by Clifden Community Play-School Ltd, after taking issue with the zoning of the land earmarked.

But a fresh application with a different location has now been approved, with 8 conditions attached.