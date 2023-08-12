  • Services

Services

Permission granted for new playschool in Clifden

Published:

Permission granted for new playschool in Clifden
Share story:

County planners have granted permission for a new playschool in Clifden.

The playschool would be located within the grounds of Scoil Mhuire National School, on the north side of the town.

Previously, county planners had rejected plans led by Clifden Community Play-School Ltd, after taking issue with the zoning of the land earmarked.

But a fresh application with a different location has now been approved, with 8 conditions attached.

More like this:
no_space

The deadline is approaching for artists living or working in Galway to apply for an internationa...

no_space
Ballygar GP Martin Daly asks parents to use the free GP care for under 8s “responsibly”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leading GP, Ballygar’s Dr Martin Daly, is asking parents to...

no_space
Councillor pledges to hold Taoiseach to promise given at Headford meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is pledging to hold the Taoiseach to promises ...

no_space
Mayor to open Old Galway photo exhibition at The Kenny Gallery

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An exhibition of old photographs of Galway City will be opened at...

no_space
Healthcare, farming, fishing, rural transport and the arts raised with Taoiseach at Headford meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Healthcare, farming, fishing, rural transport and the arts were a...

no_space
Temporary road closures tomorrow evening for sold out Streets of Galway 8k race

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roads right across Galway city centre will be closed tomorrow eve...

no_space
Approximately 100 events across Galway from tomorrow for National Heritage Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approximately 100 events are taking place across Galway from tomo...

no_space
Inspections find excellent compliance at 6 county nursing homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – HIQA inspections have revealed excellent compliance with regulati...

no_space
Public encouraged to get involved in city’s first Climate Action Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is encouraging people to help create the city...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up