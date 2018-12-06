Permission granted for 37 residential units in Roscam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for the construction of 37 residential units in Roscam in the city.

The project at Curragrean is led by Renaissance Property Ltd.

The plan would see the development of a site bounded by Ros Caoin and Boireann Bheag.

It would involve the demolition of an existing dwelling and the construction of 37 residential units.

These would provide a mix of four-bed and three-bed houses, as well as a four to five storey apartment block containing four one bedroom apartments, 11 two bedroom apartments and 2 three bedroom apartments.

City planners have attached 25 conditions.

One states the developer is to pay the city council a contribution fee of almost 344 thousand euro.

Car parking spaces and turning head at the northwest corner of the site are to be redesigned to be more organic and to improve the overall functionality of the communal open space.

Building works are to be carried out between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 2pm on Saturdays.