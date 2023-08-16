Permission for city food shop to be transformed into restaurant
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a well-known city food shop to be transformed into a restaurant.
The plans led by Daniel Sajfert are for 34 Prospect Hill, opposite County Hall.
It previously operated as the Arazém Brazil food market.
City planners have granted permission with 11 conditions attached.
