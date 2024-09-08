People urged to dip, swim or splash for cancer fundraiser day

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
People are being urged to splash out for breast cancer research next month — literally.
The National Breast Cancer Research Institute, in association with Blackrock Beachwear, are asking as many people as possible to ‘Swim in Pink’ on Sunday, October 13 at Salthill’s Ladies’ Beach and help raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research during October, which is breast cancer awareness month.
This is the fourth year of the event, which was a huge success for the charity last year — raising over €130,000 nationwide — and it’s hoped the event will be even bigger this October.
One in seven Irish women will develop breast cancer before they reach 75, with over 3,500 cases diagnosed annually.
Based at the Lambe Institute, University of Galway, researchers funded by the National Breast Cancer Research Institute are currently working on major national and international projects to improve the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.
This fun, fundraising event has accumulated a number of national awards including the Outsider Magazine ‘Best Outdoor Event of 2022’; it was listed by the Irish Times as one of the ‘23 things to do in 2023’; and it also won the Gym+Coffee ‘Make Life Richer Award’ for best ‘Small Fitness/Wellness Event’.
A call has gone out for volunteers to ‘Dip’, ’Swim’ or ‘Splash’ for ‘Swim in Pink’ on Sunday, October 13, and help support breast cancer research. Registration is just €25 with all of the monies raised going to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.
Register at www.swiminpink.ie and participants will receive a free ‘Swim in Pink’ swimming cap.
Pictured: A fantastic group of women who are cancer survivors and thriving, Florence Buckley, Gert O’Rourke, Valerie Parker, Carol Nash, Robin Winkels, Louise Griffin (Blackrock Beachwear, sponsor), Maeve Feehan, Faith Fahy, Eileen Curran, Dee McKiernan and Louise Feeney attending the launch of ‘Swim in Pink’ which takes place Sunday, October13, in association with Blackrock Beachwear in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute. Visit, www.SwimInPink.ie to register and get a free swim cap.
