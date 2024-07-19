People travel far and wide to attend Galway International Arts Festival
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
500 feet, 500 metres, and 15,000 kilometres.
These are some of the distances travelled by Galway International Arts Festival attendees.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Week one of the festival is in full swing, with lots more on offer over the weekend and into next week.
Our reporters Sarah Slevin and Chris Benn visited the Festival Garden to ask people where they’ve travelled from to attend the Arts Festival:
The post People travel far and wide to attend Galway International Arts Festival appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway-based company Uniquely praised by Junior Minister Richmond
Galway-based company Uniquely has been praised by the Minister with responsibility for Financial ...
Two University of Galway academics recognised by European ENLIGHT Alliance
Two University of Galway academics have been recognised by the European ENLIGHT Alliance. It comp...
Call for independent board to chart future of St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe
St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe has fallen into a “significant state of dilapida...
Approval for plans to convert former iRadio studios in Wellpark into gym
Approval has been given for plans to convert the former iRadio studios in Wellpark into a gym. Th...
Big chance for Galway to thwart bogey rivals Cork
FOLLOWING their sensational result in dethroning All-Ireland champions Dublin in the capital, Gal...
Planning refused for step down homes for elderly near Barna
Planning permission has been refused for planned step down homes for the elderly near Barna. Spid...
City based marine environmental consultancy to create new jobs
A Galway city based marine environmental consultancy is to create new jobs as it moves to a large...
Slowing down of new home builds in Galway city and county last month
There has been a slowing down of the number of new homes receiving commencement notices in Galway...
100 local farmers share concerns with Agriculture Minister in Tuam
A group of around 100 farmers have been sharing their concerns with the Agriculture Minister at a...