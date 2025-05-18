  • Services

People of Finney Parish mark the 100th Anniversary of their church later today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The people of Finney on the border between Connemara and Mayo are marking the 100 anniversary of their Church later today.

The Church of the Good Shepherd and the Immaculate Conception was dedicated on the 18th of May, 1926.

Seanadh Farracháin is a place name that resounds with earthy heritage from a mountain countryside. And so it is. A townland in Co Galway that sits on the bank of Loch na Fuaiche in the parish of Finney in Co Mayo. It is one example of the local geography. This is the parish of Cill Bhríde and the district of Finney on the borderline between Joyce Country, Connemara and Mayo.

There is a special occasion later today as parishioners quietly mark the dedication of the Finney Church a century ago.

A Holy Hour will be held between 5 and 6 p.m., precisely 100 years to the day since the new Church was dedicated.

Fr William Lavelle, then Curate in Finney, went to America in 1915 to raise the money, and under the direction of Fr Thomas Killeen, work began in 1919. It was stone work and accordingly it was slow work. The total cost five years later was £4,500.

It was another time, and it is being remembered today.

