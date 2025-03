This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

People in Galway city have been sharing why they think it’s important to mark International Women’s Day.

The annual day is tomorrow, March 8th, and this year’s theme is ‘Accelerate Action’.

The theme focuses on unlocking equal rights, power, and opportunities for all women and girls.

Sarah Slevin has been asking people why they feel it is important to celebrate women on this day every year.