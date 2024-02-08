People in Galway had below average level of disposable income in 2021

People in Galway had a below average level of disposable income in 2021.

Data from the CSO shows the figure for Galway was €23,495 per person – which was 3.6 percent below the national average.





The highest average disposable income was in the capital, at €27,900 per person – 15 percent higher than the state average.

Meanwhile, Donegal had the lowest figure at just over €19,250 – 21 percent below the state average.

