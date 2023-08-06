  • Services

Services

People in Galway encouraged to have conversations about palliative care following the launch of Palliative Care Week

Published:

People in Galway encouraged to have conversations about palliative care following the launch of Palliative Care Week
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/xfha8m/FAGAN_WEBbmrj6.mp3
Share story:

The All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care are encouraging the people of Galway to have conversations about Palliative Care following the launch today of Palliative Care Week which will take place from September the 10th to the 16th.

The theme of the week this year is “Palliative Care: Living for today, planning for tomorrow” and will aim to educate people across the island of Ireland about the positive impact that palliative care can have on the quality of life and to encourage them to learn more about the services available, should they need them in the future.

Fintan Fagan is the Chief Executive Officer of St Francis Hospice, Dublin and the Chair of All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care.

Fintan spoke to John Mulligan.

More like this:
no_space
Additional funding secured for the Shannon Banks accessible walkway

It has been confirmed to Galway Bay FM News that additional funding has been secured for the Sha...

no_space
Festivals in Ballinasloe and Athenry to benefit from government funding for small-scale cultural events

Festivals in Ballinasloe and Athenry are to benefit from a government fund for small-scale cultu...

no_space
Improvement works at Caherlistrane community facilities to enter phase two

Improvement works at Caherlistrane community facilities are to enter phase two Galway County ...

no_space
How Congo kindness helped to save African missionaries

It might have taken more than half a century, but after 57 long years, a Ballinasloe Franciscan S...

no_space
Cleggan Coast Guard involved in two rescues on Omey Beach

Cleggan Coast Guard has been involved in two callouts on Omey Beach in the past 24 hours. The ...

no_space
Pensioner in court over old right of way dispute

A decades-old dispute over a right of way landed an 85-year-old man in court, accused of knocking...

no_space
Major Festivals underway in Ballygar and Dunmore

Two long-running festivals are now underway in both Ballygar and Dunmore. This year is the 79...

no_space
Disability-friendly picnic benches secured for Portumna under regeneration plan

Disability-friendly picnic benches have been secured for Portumna under a major regeneration pro...

no_space
Government funding for Galway Local Sports Partnership

Galway Local Sports Partnership is to get 100 thousand euro in government funding It’s ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up