People in Galway encouraged to have conversations about palliative care following the launch of Palliative Care Week
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care are encouraging the people of Galway to have conversations about Palliative Care following the launch today of Palliative Care Week which will take place from September the 10th to the 16th.
The theme of the week this year is “Palliative Care: Living for today, planning for tomorrow” and will aim to educate people across the island of Ireland about the positive impact that palliative care can have on the quality of life and to encourage them to learn more about the services available, should they need them in the future.
Fintan Fagan is the Chief Executive Officer of St Francis Hospice, Dublin and the Chair of All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care.
Fintan spoke to John Mulligan.
