Penthouse with large balcony in Barna

O’Donnellan and Joyce Auctioneers are handling the sale of superb two-bed penthouse apartment in Barna.

No 57 Creagán is located in an attractive development which was built in 2005 by O’Malley Construction, comprising luxury houses and apartments as well as large communal green areas.

The penthouse has been maintained in showhouse condition and offers a private balcony of over 1,000 square foot with views over Galway Bay and the hills of Clare.

The accommodation comprises a welcoming hallway, a main bathroom and two fine-sized double bedrooms, the master of which is en suite. Both bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, storage and beautiful pure wool carpeted flooring.

The large open plan living space comprises a kitchen, dining and lounge which is wonderfully decorated with tasteful fixtures and fittings. The living area is bright and spacious with a feature electric fireplace, dual aspect PVC double glazed windows, and double patio doors that leads to the substantial balcony.

■ The asking price is €349,000. There is an open viewing this Saturday from 2pm to 3pm. For further information, contact O’Donnellan & Joyce on 091 564212 or visit odj.ie