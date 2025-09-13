  • Services

Pensioner jailed for theft of bank card

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

A pensioner grandad who stole a staff member’s Revolut card while he was a patient at University Hospital Galway (UHG) has received a six month prison sentence.

John Roche (71) used the card to spend €132.80 at two supermarkets and on a “pint of Guinness and a small whiskey” at a pub in Galway city last November, Galway District Court heard.

Imposing a six month sentence, Judge Fiona Lydon said it was an “aggravating factor” that the victim was someone caring for the accused.

Roche, with an address at 8 The Mall, Glin, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty to the theft of a Revolut card at St Finbarr’s ward, UHG on November 14, 2014, contrary to section 4 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

He also pleaded guilty to other theft related offences arising from the use of the card at Tesco, Londis, Newcastle Road and JJ Foley’s pub in Eyre Square.

Sergeant Claire Heneghan told the court Roche took the card after entering a staff area in the hospital.

When details of the offences at JJ Foley’s were put to him, he said: “I had a pint of Guinness and a small whiskey.”

Sgt Heneghan said the accused had 54 previous convictions including 24 for section 4 thefts.

Defence barrister, Garry McDonald BL, told the court his client was a father of three, had seven grandchildren and was in receipt of a pension.

Mr McDonald said his client was in hospital for treatment for a heart problem when he committed this “opportunistic crime”.

Judge Lydon said the accused had received “multiple suspended sentences” and had continued to reoffend.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme

Pictured: Galway Courthouse: Sitting told of theft by hospital patient.

 

