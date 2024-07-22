Penn Engineering to create 70 jobs at Mervue plant

Penn Engineering is creating 70 jobs and investing €14m in its facility in Mervue.

The investment will involve the construction of a new building, a new technology and training centre, as well as testing laboratories and customer experience centre.





The expansion will enhance its capacity to meet the increasing demand for its engineering fastening solutions.

The new jobs will cover a variety of positions, including manufacturing, engineering, training and more, and will be created over the next five years.

