Penn Engineering to create 70 jobs at Mervue plant
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Penn Engineering is creating 70 jobs and investing €14m in its facility in Mervue.
The investment will involve the construction of a new building, a new technology and training centre, as well as testing laboratories and customer experience centre.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The expansion will enhance its capacity to meet the increasing demand for its engineering fastening solutions.
The new jobs will cover a variety of positions, including manufacturing, engineering, training and more, and will be created over the next five years.
The post Penn Engineering to create 70 jobs at Mervue plant appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 3
In this week’s episode, we’re looking at recognising bias in media, exploring media s...
Only 5 dentists left on the Dental Treatment Service Scheme in Tuam
There are only 5 dentists left in the Tuam area operating under the Dental Treatment Service Sche...
Raft of objections to plans for mobile sauna units at Renville in Oranmore
A raft of objections have been lodged with county planners over a proposal to place two mobile sa...
Athenry housing projects become first to benefit from new joint Council framework
Athenry is to become the first location in Galway to benefit from a new Design-Build Contractor F...
Bar Council calls on Government restore fees for criminal practitioners
Galway’s criminal barristers withdrew their services again last week, in the second of three days...
Long wait goes on for school despite planning green light
Children at a Ballinasloe school have been left waiting almost three decades for a new school bui...
Efforts to develop Greenway in Connemara take a new turn following County Council announcement
The efforts to develop a Greenway in Connemara have taken a new turn with the announcement by Gal...
Three Galway non-profit organisations to receive €35,000 from Ireland Funds
Three Galway non-profit organisations are to receive €35,000 from the global philanthropic networ...
Lack of infrastructure and infrastructural investment holding back Western region
The Northern and Western Region has received just 5.7% of investment in infrastructure projects w...