Penguins set for new Galway home!

We’ve had no end of stags and hens but now it looks like Galway is looking to attract a whole new species to the city – with an influx of penguins set for Salthill!

That’s because the long proposed Galway Penguinarium is back on track after Galway Atlantaquaria submitted a planning application to the City Council for an extension – to include a purpose-built facility for penguins.

If it gets the green light, this new Penguinarium would be the first of its kind in the country and would provide Salthill with yet another major tourist stop along the promenade.

Councillor Donal Lyons is particularly excited about such a development.

“I would welcome any facility that would see increased footfall to Salthill. The project is family orientated and would bring in more visitors and school tours to Salthill,” he said.

The penguins’ proposed new home is that of the former Fáilte Ireland tourist office in Toft Park, behind Seapoint.

The building has been vacant since the summer of 2010 and recently reverted back to the City Council.

