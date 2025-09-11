  • Services

Pedestrian underpass to be installed at Oranmore Train Station in coming weeks

Published:

Pedestrian underpass to be installed at Oranmore Train Station in coming weeks
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A pedestrian and cyclist underpass is to be installed at Oranmore Train Station in the coming weeks.

It’ll provide access to the planned second platform and second track, as part of a major project to increase capacity on the line.

The underpass will be installed between Friday October 10th and Monday October 13th.

There’ll be no train service to Oranmore over that weekend – but there will be a bus connection from Athenry to Galway, which will serve Oranmore station.

The main car park will be closed in rolling stages from September 22nd, and will be fully closed by Thursday October 9th with all cars removed.

Athenry/Oranmore Fine Gael Councillor Peter Feeney says this is an excellent investment.

