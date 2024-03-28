  • Services

Peace Flag raised by Mayor Hoare in Eyre Square

Published:

The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has raised a Peace Flag in Eyre Square

A motion on this action was passed at this month’s meeting of the City Council


It was raised by Mayor Hoare beside the Browne Doorway

It will fly for the duration of this council, which is until after the local elections in June

It’s being flown to show support for all those whose lives have been affected by conflict, demonstrating the hope for peace.

A number of local authorities across the country are flying the flag.

The post Peace Flag raised by Mayor Hoare in Eyre Square appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

