Pauline O Reilly slams “outrageous” call for “interference” in abortions at Portiuncula
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly says a call for “interference” in abortions at Portiuncula Hospital is both outrageous and disgraceful.
She was speaking during a debate in the Seanad, on legislation to establish safe access zones around facilities offering abortion services.
Senators Ronan Mullen and Sharon Keogan were extremely vocal in their opposition to the planned new law.
And Green Party chair Senator O’ Reilly took aim at Senator Mullen – over a post he made on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Tweet from Ronan Mullen available here.
