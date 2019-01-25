Patrick’s Tuam exhibition offers picture-perfect view of Galway

‘The best camera you have is the camera you have on you,” says Patrick Dinneen about the gorgeous black and white photo of trees reflected in water that he captured while playing a round of golf at Galway Bay Golf Course. He always keeps a camera on him, for that ‘just in case’ moment.

It’s just one of many photos in Patrick’s new exhibition of Galway scenes, currently on display in Tuam’s Leaf and Bean Café. That picture is atypical of his work in that it’s black and white, he adds.

“Many of my photos burst with strong colours which reflect my happy, outgoing personality.”

The Cork native, who has been living in Galway for 16 years, works fulltime at SAP but photography has been a passion since childhood when his father bought him his first camera as a birthday present.

“It was a bulky Digital SLR (digital single-lens reflex) and I thought I would have preferred a simple compact camera,” he recalls. “In hindsight, my dad knew what he was doing – don’t they always!”

Getting in deep at the beginning “taught me how to operate a camera and gave me a proper understanding of photography”.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.