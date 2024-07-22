Pat McDonagh says “danger on the horizon” for small businesses if 9% VAT rate isn’t reintroduced
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says there is “danger on the horizon” for small businesses unless the 9 percent VAT rate is reintroduced.
He is refreshing calls on the Government to make the right decision and bring back that rate for the hospitality sector in the upcoming budget.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It comes as the RAI estimates that a food business with a total turnover of €1m will face increased costs of almost €100 thousand this year.
Pat McDonagh says the industry is struggling with rising costs, including increases in energy bills and the minimum wage.
The post Pat McDonagh says “danger on the horizon” for small businesses if 9% VAT rate isn’t reintroduced appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Step forward for works on new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park
There has been a step forward for works on the building on a new elective surgical hub at Merlin ...
University of Galway to collaborate on €1m cross-border health surveillance project
University of Galway researchers are collaborating on a one million euro cross-border health surv...
Sport of cricket hopes to expand its boundaries
The Connacht Cricket Union (CCU) has warned that apathy from the people and clubs involved in the...
Fantastic line-up featured at South Galway Bay Music Festival
The South Galway Bay Music Festival is set to return for its third year, promising three nights o...
Inspection finds perfect compliance at Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe
A HIQA inspection of Nightingale Nursing Home near Ballinasloe has found high standards. The cent...
New investigation reveals four complaints of sexual abuse against former Bishop of Galway
A new investigation has revealed the church received four separate complaints of childhood sexual...
All Ireland Football Final to be screened at Pearse Stadium in Salthill
The All Ireland Football Final is to be screened live at Pearse Stadium in Salthill on Sunday. Th...
Penn Engineering to create 70 jobs at Mervue plant
Penn Engineering is creating 70 jobs and investing €14m in its facility in Mervue. The investment...
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 3
In this week’s episode, we’re looking at recognising bias in media, exploring media s...