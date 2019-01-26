Passing of one of West of Ireland’s last tinsmiths

It was the end of an era when one of the last tinsmiths in the West of Ireland passed away at the start of the New Year.

BY MARTIN MONGAN

Michael Ward, was born on August 8 1927 in Boyle, Co Roscommon; at the time of his death on January 12, he was in his 92nd year.

Michael married Mary Ward, from Ballymacward, Co Galway, in 1949 and fathered ten boys and five girls.

Michael Ward was predeceased by his wife Mary and their eldest daughter Noreen, who passed away as a baby.

His remains reposing in Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe before removal to St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert.

He was buried in the adjoining cemetery after Requiem Mass on Thursday of last week.

Michael was a father, grandfather, great grandfather and a great-great grandfather, spanning five generations.

Michael learned his trade by watching his father, Paddy, another gifted tinsmith, from the age of 15.

Like many Irish men in the 1960’s, Michael worked in Manchester and Birmingham, constructing motorways, to provide for his young and growing family.

Michael was a massive GAA fan. He spent many afternoons watching hurling, football and camogie, shouting for his native Roscommon or whoever Galway were playing, usually to spur a reaction from his sons.

Michael settled in Ballinasloe in the middle of the 1960s. He was a man with tremendous strength, whom overcame the amputation of his right leg in his 85th year.

There are examples of Michael’s craftsmanship in many homes throughout the country.

And just like his buckets, his legacy will last for generations to come.