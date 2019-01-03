Passing of ‘Markeen’ marks end of a political era

Tributes have been pouring for the man affectionally known as ‘Markeen’ – the late TD, Minister, Senator, county councillor and MEP, Mark Killilea, who died earlier this week.

In fact one of his last visitors on New Year’s Eve was former MEP and Minister for Finance Ray MacSharry who dropped in on his old friend around an hour before he passed away.

The straight-talking politician, who famously said that he represented the ordinary people who ate their dinner in the middle of the day, was 79 years old.

He was surrounded by his extended family and had been battling illness for a lengthy period. He has been regularly described as ‘a larger than life character’ throughout a well-documented 30 years in politics.

A keen golfer and farmer, Mark Killilea was one of the best known politicians during the ‘seventies and ‘eighties and a staunch supporter of the late Fianna Fail leader and former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey.

In fact his support for Haughey during a leadership heave in 1979 resulted in him be appointed Minister for Posts and Telegraphs.

He was a prominent member of Galway County Council and was first elected to the Seanad in 1969. He went on to contest the 1973 General Election in Galway North East but was not successful.

However, he did go on to win a Dail seat in 1977 when Fianna Fail had a landslide victory under the leadership of Jack Lynch whose tenure came to an end two years later.

