Party’s on: Court challenge to street dining withdrawn
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Dara Bradley
BREAKING: Road closures in the Westend area of the city CAN go ahead after the objector informed the High Court this morning that he was withdrawing his judicial review.
This follows a meeting with Galway Westend traders this Friday morning, where businesses agreed to explore other options regarding road signage that made it illegal to cycle on roads in the area.
The City Council had delayed the closures for at least a fortnight until the legal case was heard, but the objector confirmed to the Tribune this afternoon that the judicial review has been withdrawn.
He had insisted the objection was not against outdoor dining, but related to the process and road signs.
