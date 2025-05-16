  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Party’s on: Court challenge to street dining withdrawn

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Party’s on: Court challenge to street dining withdrawn Party’s on: Court challenge to street dining withdrawn
Share story:

BREAKING: Road closures in the Westend area of the city CAN go ahead after the objector informed the High Court this morning that he was withdrawing his judicial review.

This follows a meeting with Galway Westend traders this Friday morning, where businesses agreed to explore other options regarding road signage that made it illegal to cycle on roads in the area.

The City Council had delayed the closures for at least a fortnight until the legal case was heard, but the objector confirmed to the Tribune this afternoon that the judicial review has been withdrawn.

He had insisted the objection was not against outdoor dining, but related to the process and road signs.

More like this:
no_space
Galway festival offers a Pint of Science!

Imagine grabbing a pint while learning about black holes, climate change, or cutting-edge medical...

no_space
Joe Loughnane disappointed with HSE's decision not to implement Adam's Protocols

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJoe Loughnane says he's disappointed with the HSE's d...

no_space
Three cases of measles confirmed in children in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree cases of measles have been confirmed in Galway....

no_space
Info evening in the city on vacant and derelict properties

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn information evening is being held in the city on M...

no_space
Approval to redevelop Fisheries Fields as public space and venue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMApproval has been given for plans to redevelop Fisher...

no_space
New review at Portiuncula Hospital following the death of a baby in recent weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new review into maternity care provided at Portiunc...

no_space
Traffic restrictions in the city today and Salthill tomorrow due to matches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are reminding Galway motorists that there will...

no_space
Galway RNLI rescues three people on stranded boat between Spiddal and Blackhead

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway RNLI has rescued three people on board a boat ...

no_space
Potentially toxic algal bloom in lakes threat to Galway city’s supply

Potentially toxic algae have been spotted growing in lakes that link to the city’s water supply. ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up