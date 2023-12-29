Parts of Oughterard and Kilcolgan without power following strong winds
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A small number of homes and businesses in Oughterard and Kilcolgan are without power following strong winds.
A status yellow wind and rain alert expired in Galway at 6AM this morning, after a night of stormy weather.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’s expected power will be restored to affected premises in Kilcolgan shortly, while those in Oughterard may be waiting until 3PM for their power to return
A Status Yellow gale warning is in place in coastal areas, while another Yellow rainfall alert is has been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, North Mayo and Sligo.
That remains in place until 9pm tonight.
Cathal Nolan of Ireland’s Weather Channel says more flooding is also likely.
The post Parts of Oughterard and Kilcolgan without power following strong winds appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway added to status yellow wind and rain warning from 2AM tonight
Met Éireann has issued two new Status Yellow weather warnings, for tomorrow and into New YearR...
Merlin Park mental health centre receives 97% compliance rate
The inpatient mental health centre at Merlin Park Hospital has received a 97 percent compliance r...
Salthill-based man scoops overall prize in Teagasc Photo Comp
Adrian Nolan, who is living in Salthill, has taken home the overall prize in Teagasc’s national p...
Call for second contractor to deal with mould in Galway City Council homes
There are calls for a second contractor to deal with the problem of mould in council houses acros...
Galway family support centre earn €50,000 in government funding
A Galway based community development and family support centre has earned fifty thousand euro in ...
Women are grounded for Galway Airport gigs
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Last year we pointed out a complain...
SU Welfare Officer finds out first-hand how hard it is to secure place to live
Students in Galway are “facing into an extremely difficult year” in 2024 as the accommodation cri...
Cash windfall for Galway GAA as ‘Win A Home’ draw is big winner
GALWAY GAA is in line for a welcome cash bonanza of over €900,000 – the profit from the county’s ...
Historians tell the history of Údarás na Gaeltachta from its inception to present day
A newly launched book paints the history of industrial development in the Gaeltacht told through ...