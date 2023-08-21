Parkmore – ATU route is Bus Eireann’s busiest Galway city service with 1.5m yearly users
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The bus service from Eyre Square to Parkmore, serving the ATU campus, is Bus Eireann’s busiest Galway city service.
Last year, nearly 1.5m people used the 409 service – with figures on track to maintain that in 2023, with almost 600,000 using it so far this year.
The figures were provided to Galway City Councillor Niall McNelis, and go back as far as 2019.
The second-most used service is the 401, serving Salthill, with 1.4m users last year.
While the 405 serving Rahoon had the third-most users – with over 960,000 people travelling on that bus in 2022.
