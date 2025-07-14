Parishioners celebrate priest’s 40th anniversary

A long-serving priest of the Tuam Archdiocese – with unbreakable links to the town itself – was honoured by his current parishioners last week in the 40th anniversary of his ordination.

During his time in Tuam, Fr Stephen Farragher was highly regarded for his often thought-provoking and insightful reflections on life during his many homilies – and many of those same parishioners extended their congratulations to Fr Stephen as he celebrated his milestone anniversary.

While he was appointed to Tuam Cathedral under the former Archbishop of Tuam Dr Michael Neary, his brother Fr Pat Farragher is currently the Administrator of the parish and, thus, maintains strong family ties to the North Galway area.

The past pupil of St Jarlath’s College is currently the parish priest in Ballyhaunis where his anniversary was marked with a special Mass at 7pm in St Patrick’s Church, followed by refreshments, music and presentation afterwards in the local rugby club premises.

More than 300 guests celebrated the ruby anniversary of the ordination of popular parish priest. Among the clergy in attendance at the celebrations were Dr Francis Duffy, Archbishop of Tuam as well as Fr Stephen’s brother, Fr Pat Farragher and former Ballyhaunis curate Fr James O’Grady, who also served in the Tuam parish.

Local parishioner Tommy Caulfield explained to the local Mayo media how Fr Stephen of Ballyrourke, The Neale was ordained on June 16 1985 in St John’s Church, The Neale by the then Archbishop of Tuam Dr Joseph Cunnane.

The homily at Fr Stephen’s celebratory Mass was delivered by his fellow seminarian Fr Tommy O’Connor, a renowned historian at Maynooth University.

At the celebratory function, a number of presentations were made on behalf of parish organisations to mark the momentous milestone and in gratitude for Fr Stephen’s unwavering faith, tireless dedication and loving service to God and His people.

The Parish Council, which organised the party at the local rugby club, presented a framed papal blessing and a travel voucher to Fr Stephen. Catering was provided by the local SuperValu and a vast array of desserts were made by local parishioners.

Breege Kenny made a cake in a near-perfect likeness of the local St Patrick’s Church while DJ Noel Finnegan provided the tunes for the party which went into the early hours. Several members of the local Muslim community also attended the event.

Pictured at the 40th anniversary of former Tuam priest Fr Stephen Farragher, who is now based in Ballyhaunis, were (from left): Tom Pollard (brother-in-law), Della Farragher (sister-in-law) Fr Pat Farragher (brother and Tuam’s Administrator), Helen O’Sullivan (sister), David Farragher (brother), Fr Stephen Farragher, Claire O’Sullivan (sister) and Ray O’Sullivan (brother-in-law).