  • Services

Services

Parish of Abbey to honour it's patron saint with community celebration

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Parish of Abbey to honour it's patron saint with community celebration
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The parish of Abbey, in East Galway, will honour St. Feichin, the Patron Saint of the parish this weekend

The Annual Mass will be concelebrated this Sunday evening at 7 in St Feichin’s Cemetery in Lackan

It will mark the 1445th anniversary of the birth of the Saint in the year 580 AD.

The Chief Celebrant will be Bishop Charles Hammawa, Bishop of Jalingo Diocese in Nigeria who will concelebrate with visiting priests from many parishes at home and abroad

Covered seating and a large car park are available for the community celebration which will be followed by refreshments for all

More like this:
no_space
Local and global visitors flock to city for Galway International Arts Festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFrom the heart of Galway city, to the east of the cou...

no_space
BOYLE Sports agrees three-year sponsorship renewal with Galway Races

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBOYLE Sports and Galway Races have today announced a ...

no_space
Last day of Dáil hears of "major obstacles" to development in Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe last day of the Dáil heard of "major obstacles" t...

no_space
Final refusal for renewed plans for apartment blocks in Newcastle

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA fresh attempt to build new apartment blocks at Newc...

no_space
Call for urgent intervention to save "leaning" tower of Kilmacduagh in South Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for urgent intervention to save the "l...

no_space
Claire Kerrane says she doesn't see Mary Lou McDonald running for President

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoscommon Galway Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane says she...

no_space
Dáil hears Galway medical card holders told to travel to other counties for dental work

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dáil has heard it's not good enough that medical ...

no_space
€1.5m in grants for 26 derelict and vacant Galway homes during Q2

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment grants worth €1.5m were paid out during th...

no_space
Public meeting in Monivea over solar farm development

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public meeting will take place in Monivea this even...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up