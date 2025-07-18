Parish of Abbey to honour it's patron saint with community celebration

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The parish of Abbey, in East Galway, will honour St. Feichin, the Patron Saint of the parish this weekend

The Annual Mass will be concelebrated this Sunday evening at 7 in St Feichin’s Cemetery in Lackan

It will mark the 1445th anniversary of the birth of the Saint in the year 580 AD.

The Chief Celebrant will be Bishop Charles Hammawa, Bishop of Jalingo Diocese in Nigeria who will concelebrate with visiting priests from many parishes at home and abroad

Covered seating and a large car park are available for the community celebration which will be followed by refreshments for all