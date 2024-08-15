Parents say train timetable changes mean chaos for Renmore and Oranmore students going to Athenry

Changes to the train timetable are posing major difficulties for families in Renmore and Oranmore whose children attend Colaiste an Eachreidh.

Irish Rail is implementing a new timetable from Monday August 26th, which includes additional services, along with changes to existing services.





One of those changes is a deferral of the Galway-Athenry service, which will now depart the city 12 minutes later at 08:52AM.

Speaking to John Morley, Deirdre McFadden says this will affect up to 60 students, and will mean they could be around a half hour late for school.

