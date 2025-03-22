Parents hit by Tuam car park loss

A local Councillor has expressed concern that a car park in Tuam has been closed off to the public – particularly affecting parents on the school run.

The car park at the old Tuam Courthouse has been off limits for several months. It is understood that the Courts Service were concerned for the safety of vehicles parked there as the old courthouse itself is falling into a state of dereliction.

But, raising the matter at the recent Tuam Municipal Council meeting, Cllr Karey McHugh said that the loss of the car park was particularly impacting on families who use it during school times for drop-offs and pick-ups.

She described it as a massive blow to all the families who need it – particularly those with accessibility issues or those who require a buggy for their children. The car park is close to several primary schools.

The old court building itself is a protected structure but has been closed for around 20 years on health and safety grounds – and the chances of it being redeveloped and brought back into use are remote.

“It is a problem for parents to get kids out and safely get them into school. I have requested that we write to the Office of Public Works and the Minister for Education along with the Court Service and all the TDs for Galway East to address this situation,” said Cllr McHugh.

The car park has about 20 spaces. That area on the Dublin Road in Tuam is particularly busy each morning and afternoon given the number of pupils attending the local schools.

As a result, parking has become a major issue and can often result in considerable tailbacks.

Pictured: Cllr Karey McHugh at the dilapidated old courthouse in Tuam.