Parents delay smartphones for children entering secondary school

Author: Our Reporter
Parents from three Galway primary schools have come together to keep their children away from smartphones and social media as they transition into secondary school.
In a remarkable show of unity, parents of pupils from the three local primary schools in Oranmore/Maree – Gaelscoil de hÍde, Maree National School and Scoil Íosa – have come together ‘to let children be children for a little longer’.
The grassroots initiative, supported unanimously by the principals of the three schools – Siobhán Ní Bhéara, Lisa Kilkelly and Maeve Meeneghan – has gained strong momentum following the results of recent parent surveys.
The initiative reflects growing concern among families about the impact of early smartphone and social media use on children’s mental health, attention, and well-being.
It aligns with the recent announcement by Minister McEntee banning the use of mobile phones in primary schools and restricting their use in post-primary schools.
The group began working on the project in September 2024 and conducted a series of anonymous surveys in early 2025 gathering feedback from parents of children in Third, Fourth, and Fifth Classes – and the findings were strikingly consistent.
In the Fifth Class survey, conducted in January, 159 parents responded, with 146 – over 90% – expressing support for delaying smartphone and social media use “for as long as possible” during their children’s teenage years.
A follow-up survey in March among Third and Fourth Class parents yielded similar results.
Of 122 responses from Fourth Class parents, 108 were in favour of postponement – and 134 respondents of 148 at Third Class level also supported the initiative.
Caption: Gaelscoil de hÍde…one of three schools agreed on the smartphone ban.
