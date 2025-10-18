  • Services

Services

Parents and Friends of Happily Ever After Crèche to demonstrate at Tuam Cathedral tomorrow Over Imminent Closure

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Parents and Friends of Happily Ever After Crèche to demonstrate at Tuam Cathedral tomorrow Over Imminent Closure
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A demonstration against the closure of the Happily Ever After Crèche will be held tomorrow by the Parents and Friends of the Créche at Tuam Cathedral.

The Créche is scheduled to shut its doors on the 31st of October, and the closure will leave Tuam without the town’s only Naoínra and essential early years services.

The crèche provides care for children aged 6 months up to 6th class.

A local meeting held on the 16th of October was attended by TDs Pete Roche, Albert Dolan, Louis O’Hara, and members of the local council, Shaun Cunniffe, Karey McHugh and Siobhan McHugh Ryan, who expressed support for finding a resolution to the problem.

During the meeting, it was agreed to hold a demonstration on Sunday to draw attention to the closure.

Following the demonstration, plans are in place for children to post letters to the Archbishop, whose residence is behind the church, highlighting the impact of the closure on their lives.

The demonstration is due to begin tomorrow at 12 noon.

More like this:
no_space
41st Conamara Sea Week begins today in Letterfrack

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe 41st annual Conamara Sea Week Festival begins tod...

no_space
County Council Social Housing project in Ahascragh wins National award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council's regeneration project at Tobar...

no_space
Galway Fire and Rescue Service wins award for "SWEMS" Project 

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Fire and Rescue Service and the County Council...

no_space
City woman with 95 convictions put off road

By Dara Bradley A city woman with 95 previous convictions has been fined and put off the road ...

no_space
Galway student wins gold medal at prestigious Global Undergraduate Awards

A high-flying Tuam native was one of two Galway students honoured for their research work at the ...

no_space
Sat Navs sending out wrong signals

A GALWAY County Councillor has warned that satellite navigation could be contributing to a rise i...

no_space
Minister can’t force IFI into a U-turn over hatchery

The Minister of State with responsibility for fisheries, Timmy Dooley, said he had no direct powe...

no_space
As new owners bed in at Galway Bay fm new CEO, Oranmore's Fionnuala Rabbitt, says ambition is to grow audience through excellent local radio

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Bay FM has been sold to Bay Broadcasting, the ...

no_space
Top national award for climate team at Galway City Council

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council's climate action and sustainabili...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up