Parents and Friends of Happily Ever After Crèche to demonstrate at Tuam Cathedral tomorrow Over Imminent Closure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A demonstration against the closure of the Happily Ever After Crèche will be held tomorrow by the Parents and Friends of the Créche at Tuam Cathedral.

The Créche is scheduled to shut its doors on the 31st of October, and the closure will leave Tuam without the town’s only Naoínra and essential early years services.

The crèche provides care for children aged 6 months up to 6th class.

A local meeting held on the 16th of October was attended by TDs Pete Roche, Albert Dolan, Louis O’Hara, and members of the local council, Shaun Cunniffe, Karey McHugh and Siobhan McHugh Ryan, who expressed support for finding a resolution to the problem.

During the meeting, it was agreed to hold a demonstration on Sunday to draw attention to the closure.

Following the demonstration, plans are in place for children to post letters to the Archbishop, whose residence is behind the church, highlighting the impact of the closure on their lives.

The demonstration is due to begin tomorrow at 12 noon.