Parent-focused early literacy initative launched for mothers attending UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A parent-focused initiative that encourages early literacy and strengthens the bond between parent and child has been launched in Galway city

The Maternity Department at University of Galway and Galway Public Libraries have launched the Start Now initiative

Every expectant mother attending UHG will get their baby’s first book and a baby booklet which will be the child’s first step to joining their local library.

Carmel Connolly, Clinical Midwife Manager in UHG, says reading to the baby lowers their heartrate and makes them feel secure.

 

