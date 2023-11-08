  • Services

Services

Panel announced for Sinn Féin’s Gaeltacht People’s Assembly in Carraroe

Published:

Panel announced for Sinn Féin’s Gaeltacht People’s Assembly in Carraroe
Share story:

Sinn Féin has announced the panel of speakers for the Gaeltacht People’s Assembly on Irish Unity taking place in Connemara later this month.

Máirín Ní Ghadhra who is an Irish language writer and broadcaster will chair the meeting.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The guest panel will be made up of Máirín Ní Choisdealbha-Seoighe who is a community activist, musician and activist Breandán Ó Beaglaoich and advocacy manager with Conradh na Gaeilge Róisín Ní Chinnéide.

The event will be held in An Crompán in An Ceathrú Rua on November 27th, and will be conducted as Gaeilge.

The post Panel announced for Sinn Féin’s Gaeltacht People’s Assembly in Carraroe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Extra stops being considered for Connemara local link routes

Extra bus stops are being considered for the Local Link services in Connemara. Some of the existi...

no_space
Process underway to assign additional Garda to Headford

Headford is set to receive an additional Garda in the coming months Councillor Andrew Reddington ...

no_space
Over 200 drug dealers arrested in Galway since January

There have been over 200 drug dealers arrested and €1.7 million worth of drugs seized in Galway c...

no_space
City campaign shines light on importance of cyclist-visibility

A multi-group campaign in Galway city is shining a light on the importance of cyclist-visibility ...

no_space
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after watch collection theft from Ballinasloe house

Gardaí are looking for witnesses after a watch collection was stolen from a house in Ballinasloe....

no_space
Plans lodged for expansion at Scoil Bhríde in Lackagh

Plans have been lodged for an expansion of Scoil Bhríde in Lackagh. The plans involve the constru...

no_space
Objections lodged against significant Clifden housing estate as decision due shortly

A number of local objections have been lodged against a significant planned housing development i...

no_space
Gardaí seek witnesses or camera footage as money stolen from taxi driver in Ballybane

Gardaí are looking for witnesses to the theft of money from a taxi driver in Ballybane The incide...

no_space
Community Alert Groups urged to be more proactive coming into winter

Community Alert Groups are being urged to be more proactive coming into winter. That was the mess...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up