Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland plants tree at Galway Community College

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland has attended a tree planting ceremony at Galway Community College.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid also participated in a Q&A with students from the college and from Coláiste an Eachréidh in Athenry.

Dr. Wahba Abdalmajid has been the Palestinian ambassador since November 2024, when Ireland officially recognised the State of Palestine.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin spoke to the ambassador along with some students in attendance:





