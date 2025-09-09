  • Services

Services

Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland plants tree at Galway Community College

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland plants tree at Galway Community College
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland has attended a tree planting ceremony at Galway Community College.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid also participated in a Q&A with students from the college and from Coláiste an Eachréidh in Athenry.

Dr. Wahba Abdalmajid has been the Palestinian ambassador since November 2024, when Ireland officially recognised the State of Palestine.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin spoke to the ambassador along with some students in attendance:



More like this:
no_space
Furbo parents say proposed safety measures at the school don't go far enough

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMParents and residents in Furbo say they are frustrate...

no_space
Former Galway TD admits to driving under the influence of cocaine

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA former Galway East Fianna Fáil and Labour TD has ad...

no_space
Council to consider scrapping city parking machines in favour of app

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is to consider scrapping city par...

no_space
Garda appeal over 80 year old man missing from city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are searching for an 80-year-old man missing f...

no_space
Approval for major expansion of Planet Galway bowling alley and arcade at Headford Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for a major expansion at The Planet Galway ente...

no_space
Outdated traffic lights to be replaced at key Tuam junctions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew sets of traffic lights are to be installed at two...

no_space
Call for Garda "blitz" on e-scooters using city footpaths

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for a Garda "blitz" on e-scooters and ...

no_space
Galway Chamber highlights importance of bringing buildings back into use

Bringing vacant buildings back into use can play a transformative role in housing delivery, urban...

no_space
Trail used by Olympian Mick Molloy named in his honour

A popular trail in the heart of Oughterard once used by the town’s phenomenal Olympian for cross-...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up