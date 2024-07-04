  • Services

Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland ‘delighted’ to be the guest of honour in Kinvara this evening

Published:

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland has said she’s ‘delighted’ to be the guest of honour at a public meeting in Kinvara this evening.

Dr. Jilan Wahba Abadalmajid will make a speech there this evening in one of her first official public engagements as ambassador and since recognition of Palestine as a state.


The meeting takes place at 7:30 pm in Kinvara Community Centre.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Ambassador Abadalmajid says she will speak about how important Irish support is to the Palestinian people:

