Pálás to screen Alfonso Cuarón’s anticipated Netflix movie Roma

Galway’s Pálás Cinema has been chosen to screen Netflix’s upcoming film, Roma, directed by Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men).

It’s only one of two cinemas in Ireland which will screen the latest work from the renowned Mexican director and Academy Award winner.

Roma will be at the Pálás from December 14-20 and at its sister cinema, Dublin’s Lighthouse, on the same dates. This marks the first time a Netflix film will get a theatrical release.

Roma, named for the area in Mexico City where Cuarón spent his youth, is the most personal project to date from the director and writer whose previous works include Gravity, Children of Men and Y Tu Mama Tambien as well as Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

The film follows Cleo (newcomer Yalitza Aparicio), a young domestic worker for a family in the middle-class neighbourhood of Mexico City. Delivering an artful love letter to the women who raised him, Cuarón draws on his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy amid the political turmoil of the 1970s.

It’s his first project since the ground-breaking Gravity in 2013.

