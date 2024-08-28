Palace Grounds area of Tuam re-opens after significant gas mains leak

The Palace Grounds area of Tuam was closed for a time this afternoon due to a significant gas mains leak.

The park was closed to the public and traffic management measures were put in place as emergency services attended the scene.





The issue has since been resolved and the area has now re-opened.

