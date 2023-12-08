Pair jailed over rape and sex assault of woman in a van in Galway fail in their appeal against conviction
Two Longford men jailed over the rape and sexual assault of a woman in the city in the back of a van during the Galway Races have failed in their conviction appeals.
They had argued that an incorrect time-stamp on phone evidence affected their legal teams’ preparation for their cases.
Mr Justice Birmingham acknowledged the question of the erroneous timing of matters and the defence’s cross-examination preparation but said that he did not think that timing featured excessively in the case.
At the Central Criminal Court in November last year, 40 year old Karl Reilly of Inny View, Aghara, Carrickboy, Co Longford, was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment with 18 months suspended for the single charge of raping the woman at a car park in the harbour area of the city on August 5, 2017.
36 year old Patrick McLoughlin of Torboy, Moydow, Co Longford, was also sentenced to five years’ imprisonment with 18 months suspended by Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring for the sole charge of sexual assault of the woman.
Both men had pleaded not (NOT) guilty to the charges.
