This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Paid parking is to be introduced at Merlin Park Hospital.

It’s as a new €15m Outpatient Department on the grounds will officially open its doors next week.

It means many patients will now be travelling to Merlin Park instead of UHG for their outpatient appointments.

Some clinics will remain at UHG – such as diabetes, paediatric, maternity and breast clinics.

Chris Kane is the General Manager of Galway University Hospitals