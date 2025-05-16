Pádraig Jack for Crane concert
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Popular Inis Mór singer-songwriter Pádraig Jack, who released his latest single, Lovely Stare, in March, will play the city’s Crane Bar next Friday, May 23.
Lovely Stare is a very personal love song in which Pádraig recalls the moment he met the love of his life, Ciara Beuster.
It’s from his second album, These Shores, released last October, which was produced by John Reynolds, who has produced albums for the likes of U2, Damien Dempsey and the late Sinéad O’Connor.
The song also features Anthony Thistlethwaite (The Waterboys, The Saw Doctors) and Fergal Scahill (We Banjo 3).
Lovely Stare tells the story of a trip Pádraig took to Berlin with friends for a few gigs and a short holiday, more than a decade ago.
There he met a woman who spoke perfect German, yet turned out to be from Clarinbridge. Her name was Ciara Beuster and she had actually worked on Inis Oírr when she was younger.
While singer-songwriter Pádraig still isn’t sure about love at first sight, he realised Ciara was “precious, in a world of common find”, and hoped she’d return to Ireland with him.
She did, and they now have a three-year-old daughter, Éala.
Pádraig has been having busy year so far, performing at festivals at home and abroad.
On January 24, when Storm Éowyn caused a mass cancellation of concerts at Celtic Connections in Glasgow, his show with Steve Wickham and No Crows was one of the few to go ahead. The following morning, he delivered a standout showcase at Culture Ireland’s Celtic Cousins event, before heading to Dublin for a full-band performance at Dublin Tradfest.
In February, he featured in the Tonnta Bilingual Festival here in Galway and followed that with a run of sold-out shows in Cymru/Wales.
He also made his first appearance at Folk Alliance in Montréal, Canada, with Culture Ireland and he joined The High Kings for a section of of their biggest tour to date, with performances at Galway’s Leisureland, Castlebar’s TF Royal, Limerick’s UCH and the INEC Killarney.
Pádraig Jack is doing gigs around Ireland at present and is back in Galway, in the Crane Bar next Friday.
The show is at 8pm and tickets are €20, plus booking fee from Eventbrite.ie.
Pictured: Pádraig Jack.
More like this:
Secretive CEDIY left Galway communities in dark on IPAS
Bradley Bytes - A sort of polical column by Dara Bradley The Government’s inability or unwilli...
People dumping rubbish the equivalent of an Electric Picnic every day in Galway city
the time you get up. You can put all the bins you want — it’s a cultural issue. We have to have m...
Struggling United slump to third league loss on the trot
Waterford FC 1 Galway United 0 By Kevin Horgan in Waterford GALWAY United's winless run ...
Galway teams make history in Irish Water Polo Senior Cup
Two Galway teams competed in the Irish Water Polo Senior cup finals for the first time last weeke...
Coláiste Éinde student intake to go up by 300
An additional 300 students will be accommodated at Coláiste Éinde in Salthill following the decis...
Galway Council still has 380 storm-hit houses to fix
Councillors moaning about the lack of progress on cleanup after Storm Éowyn were chided for their...
Residents appeal against 568 student apartments on the Coolough Road
People living several neighbouring housing estates in the Terryland area have lodged an appeal ag...
One-woman drama on death offers laughs – and poignant moments too
REVIEW BY BERNIE Ní FHLATHARTA DATHANNA GEALA AMHÁIN - AN TAIBHDHEARC Irish people really p...
KATS present black comedy Arsenic and Old Lace at Town Hall
Award-winning theatre group KATS will stage the classic American black comedy, Arsenic and Old La...