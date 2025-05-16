Pádraig Jack for Crane concert

Popular Inis Mór singer-songwriter Pádraig Jack, who released his latest single, Lovely Stare, in March, will play the city’s Crane Bar next Friday, May 23.

Lovely Stare is a very personal love song in which Pádraig recalls the moment he met the love of his life, Ciara Beuster.

It’s from his second album, These Shores, released last October, which was produced by John Reynolds, who has produced albums for the likes of U2, Damien Dempsey and the late Sinéad O’Connor.

The song also features Anthony Thistlethwaite (The Waterboys, The Saw Doctors) and Fergal Scahill (We Banjo 3).

Lovely Stare tells the story of a trip Pádraig took to Berlin with friends for a few gigs and a short holiday, more than a decade ago.

There he met a woman who spoke perfect German, yet turned out to be from Clarinbridge. Her name was Ciara Beuster and she had actually worked on Inis Oírr when she was younger.

While singer-songwriter Pádraig still isn’t sure about love at first sight, he realised Ciara was “precious, in a world of common find”, and hoped she’d return to Ireland with him.

She did, and they now have a three-year-old daughter, Éala.

Pádraig has been having busy year so far, performing at festivals at home and abroad.

On January 24, when Storm Éowyn caused a mass cancellation of concerts at Celtic Connections in Glasgow, his show with Steve Wickham and No Crows was one of the few to go ahead. The following morning, he delivered a standout showcase at Culture Ireland’s Celtic Cousins event, before heading to Dublin for a full-band performance at Dublin Tradfest.

In February, he featured in the Tonnta Bilingual Festival here in Galway and followed that with a run of sold-out shows in Cymru/Wales.

He also made his first appearance at Folk Alliance in Montréal, Canada, with Culture Ireland and he joined The High Kings for a section of of their biggest tour to date, with performances at Galway’s Leisureland, Castlebar’s TF Royal, Limerick’s UCH and the INEC Killarney.

Pádraig Jack is doing gigs around Ireland at present and is back in Galway, in the Crane Bar next Friday.

The show is at 8pm and tickets are €20, plus booking fee from Eventbrite.ie.

Pictured: Pádraig Jack.