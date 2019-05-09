Packed line-up of events for the North Galway Vintage and Heritage Show

IT’S one of the landmark rural days of early Summer – the North Galway Vintage and Heritage Show – and it’s just around the corner with this year’s event taking place on Sunday week next, May 19.

This year’s event (starting time 10am) will once again take place in the Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre, a venue that offers unrivalled space both indoors and outdoors for the myriad of activities lined up.

A massive rural attraction for the past seven years, the organisers have invited anyone with pre-1989 vehicles to ‘display their wares’ on the day – as always a huge selection of vintage tractors and cars will be on show.

Each year the event focuses on particular car and tractor makes with Fiat tractors, Mini cars, Ford Capris and Ford Anglias topping the bill for 2019.

An extended food and beverages menu will also be part of this year’s event while the live entertainment will be provided by Jason Moyles and Frank Nelson from 1pm to 5pm.

Another highlight of this year’s event will be a ‘Birds of Prey’ display while 30 vintage trucks from overseas will also be showing off their gleaming machines.

Other parts of the huge line-up of events include the ‘working field’; old-style threshing; stationary engines; a die-cast model show; autojumblers; a working blacksmith and woodturner; stonecrushing; a funfair; as well as a host of other displays.

PRO for the North Galway Vintage and Heritage Club, Peter Greaney, told the Farming Tribune that the event was now in its seventh year and continued to grow in popularity.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.