Owner Pat McDonagh says baseless social media rumours about Charleville hotel very damaging
Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says social media rumours spread about the Charleville Park Hotel, which he owns, can cause serious damage.
Charleville Park Hotel was targeted by anonymous accounts on X – formerly Twitter – which claimed it was due to close and become a centre for refugees and asylum seekers.
Management says the hotel has no intention of closing, and condemned the rumours which also alleged hotel staff were going to lose their jobs.
Pat McDonagh says people can be easily led by things they see online.
