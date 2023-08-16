  • Services

Owner of organic farm in Ballinasloe says the industry should be more open to unusual fruit and veg
Galway Bay fm newsroom- An organic farm in Ballinasloe says it sometimes struggles to sell vegetables that aren’t seen as conventionally “normal”.

It comes as the IFA’s national fruit and veg committee says supermarkets should stop looking for perfection from farmers.

Beechlawn Organic Farm says it has been left with a huge surplus of “cocktail tomatoes” as their unusual size doesn’t fit in with normal standards.

The farm’s co-owner, Una Ni Bhroin , says the industry should be more open to unusual fruit and veg to help reduce food waste:

